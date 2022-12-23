Cuts, scenes and sequels of the grand final of the World Cup Qatar 2022which consecrated Argentina against France after penalties, after a wonderful game that had it all.

From the conquest of the national team, one of the scenarios that was raised was the questioning of the French to certain decisions of the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, especially focusing on the penalty of Ousmane Dembélé to Ángel Di María, and on some omissions .

To clear up all doubts, the judge gave a press conference in which he did not dodge any question and even relied on images to explain some of the actions that could have generated controversy.

Between them, a penalty that the VAR intended to give to France and of which nobody knew.

Was it a goal from Argentina?

One of the issues that the French media emphasized the most after the final was that in Lionel Messi’s goal that put the score 3-2 in favor of Argentina, during the second overtime, the substitutes for the selected team directed by Lionel Scaloni, who were making movements at the side of the field, entered a few meters into the field of play when the action was coming to a close, something that is prohibited in the regulations. “According to the regulations, Lionel Messi’s second goal, in extra time, should have been annulled,” the French newspaper L’Equipe remarked a few days ago.

However, Marciniak was blunt on this issue and used technology to argue for it. “What was the impact of the players getting up and walking onto the pitch? To cancel it should affect affect the match. The French did not mention the photo where we can see that there are seven Frenchmen on the field when Mbappé scored”, the referee replied, while showing the aforementioned image on a cell phone.

“They are looking for the little beast. There are serious newspapers and those who look for rumors. Friends, great referees from France, have written to me. The reception was great. Many professionals and footballers have sent us congratulations and Kylian Mbappé said that we were great referees. We have reached the glass ceiling, but there are still things to do”, the Pole justified.

“The French did not mention this photo where you can see how there are 7 of them on the field when Mbappé scores a goal.” 🗣️ Szymon Marciniak, the judge of the World Cup final, and his response to L’Equipe about the criticism he received for his refereeing. 😳 pic.twitter.com/FkvkMvCqVA — Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) December 23, 2022

The penalty that could change everything

The other action that could have changed the course of things It was recorded in the 86th minute, when the match was already 2-2.

The French had recently achieved the tie with two bursts and the Argentines felt the impact. It was then that Marcus Thuram tried to enter the box and ran into Enzo Fernández’s leg.

The French striker fell and at first glance it looked like a penalty. In fact, the referee blows his whistle and points to the place where the attacker fell. However, Marciniak immediately judged that Thuram had faked the foul, booked him and took an indirect free kick for Argentina.

At that moment, as the referee now confirms, the VAR told him that it had been a penalty. “VAR for the final, by Tomasz Kwiatkowski, said that the team reviewed the incident involving Thuram and intuitively inclined to overturn my decision on the pitchbut after analyzing the replays he concluded that the main decision was correct and agreed to continue the game,” explained Marciniak.

Past clean: the VAR sings the penalty to the Pole, but the referee remains firm with the decision he had made pending a review. Once the VAR authorities verified it, they gave the right to the authority on the field of play.

At that point, that action could have changed the fate of the final, since a penalty for France in the 86th minute would surely have collapsed the Argentine illusions.

