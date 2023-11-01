You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Sir Bobby Charlton
Sir Bobby Charlton
New details about what happened to the legendary Manchester United idol.
Bobby Charltonlegend of Manchester United and of the English team, died due to an accidental fall in the residence where he lived.
The investigation has concluded that the fall was accidental and that it occurred five days before his death at a dementia care center in Knutsford, a town in the north of England.
At the hearing, held at cheshire courtit was determined that Charlton lost his balance while getting up from a chair and hit a piece of furniture or “possibly a radiator.”
Checks by the center’s workers ruled out any type of injury, since his mobility was not affected, however, they later saw swelling in his back and called the paramedics.
He was taken to hospital, where a scan revealed that he had a broken rib and was likely to develop pneumonia, so doctors agreed to give him palliative care until he died five days later.
Charlton’s funeral will be on November 13 at Manchester Cathedral.
