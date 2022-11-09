During the last film awards ceremonies one of the names that has coincided in awards is The Whalea film whose star is neither more nor less than brendan fraser. Many users and critics have already seen the film, with the highest praise, and now that a new trailer has been revealed, it can be seen why the actor is nominated for an Oscar.

The video includes critical publicity notes, all focused on the acclaimed performance of Fraser. Brendan is best known for the trilogy The Mummy, George of the Jungle and Encino Manthe most prominent roles in recent years came with the series of DC Doom Patrol and in the program Danny Boyle’s FX Trust. So little by little it has climbed since its debacle.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the film:

In The Whale, Fraser plays Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, while battling personal demons. The two grew apart after Charlie left his family to pursue a life with his gay lover, who later died. Charlie started eating to cope with his pain.

Remember that the movie opens next December 9 On cinemas.

Publisher’s note: It is great news that Brendan Fraser is returning to the headlines of the film industry. Now we just have to wait a few more days to see if in the end the film is worth it as the critics say.