Junior H, Queens of the stone age, The Drumsamong other artists will be presented at the Tecate festival Coordinate in Guadalajara.

The wait is over and revealed the official poster of the Tecate Coordenada festival in Guadalajara on SaturdayOctober 14, in the VFG Valley.

Through its social networks, the festival revealed the poster and informed that the pre-sale will be for Citibanamex cardholders, on Wednesday, July 5 through Ticketmaster.

In addition, the pre-sale will have different stages.

-July 3 – Sale Beyond/Prestige 9:00 am with code

-July 4 – Pre-Presale Priority 9:00 am with code

-July 5 – Citibanamex Presale 2:00 pm

-July 6 – General Sale 2:00 pm

The ticket prices They have not been revealed but according to unofficial versions, they will cost thousand 380 pesos in general area, thousand 920 for Comfort zone and 2 thousand 376 in Plusthis already with charges, according to SDP.

These are all the artists that will perform at Tecate Coordenada 2023

-Queens of the Stone Age

-Junior H

-DLD

-Jumbo

-Porter

-Siddhartha

-The Drums

-Inner Astronomy

-Daniela Spalla

-Francisco El Gallo Elizalde

-Panteon Rococo

-Genitalica

-Juanpa Salazar

-The Garfield

-The Sow Candle

-My life

-Lika Nova

-Lng/Sht

-The Blenders

-The Estrambotic

-Natalia Lacunza

-Odiseo Rubio

-You point it out to me

receive more Guadalajara news on WhatsApp