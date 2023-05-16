The entertainment journalist Raúl de Molina has been dedicated to the entertainment industry for several years and is known in many countries thanks to his work, mainly in recent years. in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, a Univision program.

Raúl de Molina leads with Lily Estefan ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, show program in which during the week they share the best gossip and information from the world of international entertainment.

In the YouTube program ‘Gossip No Like’ they announce the supposed salary that Raúl de Molina has in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, also that said broadcast of shows would be going off the air because it no longer has the rating of before.

Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, hosts of ‘Chisme No Like’, mention that Raúl de Molina would be receiving a salary of two million dollars per year, the equivalent of 34 million 864 thousand pesos.

“El Gordo de Molina is very angry because they lowered his salary several times already, apparently he earned more than what we said, we said a million and a bit…”, says Javier Ceriani about Raúl de Molina.

Elisa Beristain also mentions that Raúl de Molina would earn around seven million dollars some time ago: “We have information that left us with a square eye, at the beginning it was seven million dollars, then it went to four million dollars, It’s currently at two million dollars.”

Raúl de Molina thinks about leaving television

Elisa also shares that Raúl would be contemplating stopping work, since what he currently earns is very little and he would contemplate going to live in Spain with his family, in addition, it is rumored that Televisa Univision is studying the possibility of airing the program of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, after more than 25 years on the air.

‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, a program that is broadcast from Miami, Florida, USA, has been in charge of it for more than two decades Raul de Molina and Lily Estefan, who have made an excellent dumbbell on television together with a great work team, but in ‘Gossip No Like’ they say that it could soon reach its final stage.