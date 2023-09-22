The young Daniel Sancho completes 45 days in a Thai prison, accused of the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. He counts the hours until the trial begins formally, in which the authorities will present more evidence – in addition to his confession – that commits him to the crime.

(Also: There is already a trial date for Daniel Sancho for ‘unknown investigation’: they ask for jail time).

Sancho has been in prison on the Thai island of Koh Samui since August 7, when he confessed to the police that he had assaulted and dismembered Arrieta, with whom he had met for a few days of vacation.

The obsession that came to light in Daniel Sancho

The son of Spanish actors Silvia Bronchalo and Rodolfo Sancho He is not in a common cell, but in the prison nursing area due to a herniated disc.ly, in addition, to keep him away from the other prisoners for security reasons.

Daniel Sancho, confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Screenshots of ‘And now Sonsoles’.

The director of the prison, Watcharapong Boonla-or, told details of Sancho’s stay and the complete change of attitude he has had, since he has already “accustomed” himself to life there.

(See: This is how Edwin Arrieta’s sister responds to a strong letter that Daniel Sancho’s father sent her).

“In the absence of a lawyer, Sancho spends every hour of the day studying his case, it has become an obsession for him.“he said for the Spanish channel Telecinco.

Although the confessed murderer participates in other activities in prison, such as exercising, Boonla-or stated that he is totally focused on his case and how to defend himself once he has the first face-to-face hearing with the judge, the prosecutor and the victim’s lawyers: “It doesn’t come out of there.”

As the prison director mentioned, Sancho has had trouble getting a lawyer in Thailand. Professional Khun Anan resigned from his representation in that country because he felt “fed up” and “exhausted by media pressure”according to what he told the Spanish media.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho. Photo: Social networks / YouTube: Pure enjoyment

(Also: Daniel Sancho is not a chef nor does he have restaurants: his true profession comes to light).

Sancho’s team of lawyers in Spain announced that they are working on solutions so that he has representation in Thailand, as required by law.

‘He seems nervous with his mother’: prison director

The prison authority also detailed the reaction of the young Spaniard upon receiving visits from his parents.who traveled to Thailand to hear first-hand their version of the case and be able to put together the legal strategy.

Silvia Bronchalo, mother of Daniel Sancho. Photo: EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI

“His father came to visit him. It seems that with his father’s visits he didn’t feel stressed like when his mother came to visit him. With his mother he seems nervous,” he told the aforementioned channel.

Even the Thai Police have not sent the investigation reports to the Prosecutor’s Office, in which there is more evidence – in addition to the confession – that implicates Sancho for the crime of Edwin Arrieta.

(See: Rodolfo Sancho surprises with a striking change of speech after seeing his son Daniel).

Once the report has been delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office and it, in turn, sends its report to the judge before November, the Court could set the trial date and it would take until 2024 to hear the sentence.

Daniel Sancho must answer for beating a man in Spain

Imprisoned in Thailand, The young man received notification from a court in Spain to begin, virtually, the trial for the crime of personal injury on November 7 which he allegedly committed in 2019.

Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment

According to the file, Sancho had tried to get into a taxi without respecting the line, for which a person reprimanded him. The young man’s response, says the Prosecutor’s Office, was to punch him in the head, which caused a broken tooth and a gap.

(Also: Sharp warning for Daniel Sancho: Thai Police anticipates his strong condemnation).

The Prosecutor’s Office requests compensation of 2,100 euros for the victim (less than nine million Colombian pesos) and a year in prison for the chef.

You can also read:

– ‘It was worth it…’: unexpected testimony shakes the case for the crime of Mauricio Leal.

– First photo of Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta together comes to light; would reveal link.

– Lili Melgar, nanny of Shakira’s children, issues a warning for the strong song ‘El Jefe’.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL