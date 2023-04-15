The Colombian Teófilo Gutiérrez has been a constant protagonist of soccer and extra-sports controversies in several teams where he has played, his time in Argentina was marked by the problematic departure of Racing de Avellaneda and the waste of football in River Plate.

His first experience in Argentina was with the Racing jacket, but His relationship with the fans and the club did not end well; The man from Barranquilla starred in an “embarrassing” fight in a classic against Independiente de Avellaneda, where he ended up expelled for insulting the referee.

But the fight did not end there, according to a former teammate of Teo Gutiérrez in Racing at that time, Brian Sarmiento in a chat with him They Are Planes program He told the version of what happened on the field and in the locker room.

“I played the one with Teo’s prickly pear. It was on the fourth date, we had lost the first three and ‘Coco’ Basile had told us that if we lost the classic he would leave (…) Teo sends it to him. We were winning 1-0 and it goes and he whores the referee face to face out of nowhere,” he said.

The Colombian’s red provoked the rage of his own teammates who, according to Brian, went to confront him in the dressing rooms.

The first one who would have rebuked the coffee grower was the goalkeeper and team captain Sebastián Saja, who was challenging him to fight.

“When we went in I was Teo already dressed all with the backpack like to go, wave where is the third time (a party). El Chino (Saja) began to tell him ‘you’ve run out of fun son of a thousand ***, I’m going to kill you’. He started to take off his gloves and invited him to fight three times, the other didn’t want to stop so he slapped him. There Teo jumps from behind like Jackie Chan and gives him a flying kick. He hits her from the side and falls to the ground. There on the floor we gave him a couple of kicks for cag ** and he stops and that’s when he takes out the prickly pear (revolver) “he continued.

The Argentine player revealed that Theo with a firearm in hand, he threatened his companions of team “come now sea ***” and everything got out of control with the intervention of the police and the reaction of another player.

“Aveldaño, who is sick and would kill you, sits down, takes off his boots and stands in front of him. ‘He’ll throw away because otherwise I’ll break everything,’ he told him, and that’s when the Police come in, with shields, everything, and they grab him and put him in a little room (…) And Coco comes out and says ‘what is this a war movie?‘” Brian Sarmiento concluded.

