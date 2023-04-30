Spain.- Daniel Alves continues in prison Barcelona, after 3 months after the complaint of sexual assault that he would have allegedly made to a woman in a disco in Spain. Recently there have been new updates to the case that have to do with the statements that the soccer player would have given to the judge where he confirmed that everything had been consented to by the woman.

Through a publication on its portal, the Chain Being in Spain revealed that he has managed to obtain the transcription of the Brazilian soccer player’s statements in which he reaffirms that everything that happened that day was with the permission of the woman since the way in which he was

He insinuated that he opened the doors for her to do so, in addition to the fact that he never heard a no from her.

“Those girls came to our private room but we didn’t insist, nor did the waiter them. I noticed his good disposition from the way he danced, how he approached me, how we exchanged positions,” explained the former player of Cougars of the Liga MX. Then

He commented that he gave her the pass to go to the bathroom and the girl said yes, so they moved her moment to the aforementioned bathroom where the South American allegedly raped.

“I told him to move all that to the bathroom. He told me that yes, there was no problem.. I told her that I was going first and that I would wait for her inside”. she said yes. “Twice I asked her if she was liking it and she said yes.”

In the end, Dani Alves would have closed his statement by assuring that it was always because they both loved him, “I was simply an accomplice of the desire that she had or of the ones that I had.”