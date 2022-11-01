They reveal the situation regarding the possible departure of Pedro Aquino from America

The Club América board is working on the configuration of the squad that it will have Ferdinand Ortiz For the Clausura 2022 tournament, the soccer players are currently on vacation a few days before returning to activities to prepare for the next competition.
And one of the rumors that have sounded the most in recent days is about the possible departure of Peter Aquinaswhich in the stage of Santiago Solari on the bench, the Peruvian midfielder became a regular part of the midfield, however, after the arrival of Ferdinand Ortiz his situation changed and he stopped being a starter, while another midfield was consolidated.
A few hours ago the journalist from ESPN, Caesar Knightmade a report on the position of the Peruvian team, after having talked with the soccer player’s agents and revealed that, Not here He is not satisfied with his role in the capital’s team, since his activity has reduced a lot.
“Yesterday I spoke directly with the agents of the South American player, he is not happy with what he is experiencing with the Águilas del América, just 466 minutes in the last league tournament, when before he was an immovable player in the time of Santiago Solari and he was still playing with Fernando Ortiz, now he has lost prominence, he is behind Richard Sánchez, sometimes he is even behind Jonathan dos Santos, that is a situation that does not make the Peruvian happy”
– Cesar Knight.
“However, he wants to return to Nido de Coapa next November and show that he can be the starter of this team, what the player’s agents have told me is that America has not notified them that Pedro does not enter plans of the institution or that he is going to be notified that he is going to be used as a bargaining chip, then for Pedro Aquino’s agents, the player has to present himself next November,” he pointed out.
