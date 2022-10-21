It is already a fact that the remake of Resident Evil 4 It is going to be an event in the history of gaming, since it is going to change details of its history, music, gameplay and clearly its graphics. And now that gamers have noticed that it looks pretty good, many are beginning to question whether their computers will be able to run those demanding visuals.

The public can be somewhat calm, since apparently they will not need a pc of the Pot to run it, well a Ryzen 5 3600 or a i7 8700 will be the processing tools. Regarding the part of graphic cards, they are going to occupy a RX 5700 or GTX 1070this to run the game to 1080p Y 60 frames per second.

Here are the more concise requirements:

Minimum requirements:

– Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit)

– Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500

– Memory: 8GB RAM

– Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

– DirectX: Version 12

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Notes: Estimated performance (with performance priority): 1080p/60fps. The frame rate will be lower in graphically intense scenes. An RX 6700 XT or RTX 2060 will be required to enable ray tracing.

Recommended Requirements:

– Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit)

– Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700

– Memory: 16GB RAM

– Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

– DirectX: Version 12

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated Performance: 1080p/60fps. The frame rate will be lower in graphically intense scenes. An RX 6700 XT or RTX 2070 will be required to enable ray tracing.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake the is launched 23 of March of 2023 in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Steam

Publisher’s note: At least those who have mid-range onwards will be able to enjoy the video game without any problem, but for those of us who have low-end, it would be better if we switched to our console. That or upgrade our machine.