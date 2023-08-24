The death of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta at the hands of Spanish chef Daniel Sancho It has been for several weeks one of the main news. Sancho remains confined in a jail awaiting the trial against him. Despite the fact that he confessed to being the perpetrator of the crime, the Spaniard was surprised by the results of Arrieta’s autopsy. The surgeon was beheaded.

news.eseuro.com He reviewed what some media reported on the reaction of the 29-year-old Spaniard after learning of the forensic opinion on Arrieta’s death. “He was totally shocked. He was fatal, dejected…”, revealed the program ‘Así es la vida’, a television space presented by the journalist Sandra Barneda.

The surprise of Sancho, who was imprisoned since August 7, is due to the fact that the conclusions of the forensic medical examinations would demonstrate the intention of the crime, which in Thailand is punishable by the death penalty.

It should be remembered that the Spaniard has maintained that he murdered the doctor because he felt very pressured by him, who had even allegedly threatened him with death.

“First they fought, according to the evidence at the scene (of the crime). Daniel punched him, then the doctor fell and hit his head on the sink, but not deceased at that time (as previously believed), but when Daniel began to slit his throat,” the forensic report concluded.

For the Thai Police and the homicide investigators, it is clear that the surgeon would have died by decapitation. Those in charge of the case will deliver the final report of the investigation to the Prosecutor’s Office, after the announcement of the closure of the investigation.

What options does Sancho have left?

Given the forcefulness of the evidence against him, Daniel Sancho’s lawyers seek to prevent him from being sentenced to death.

According to the number two of the Thai police, Surachate Hakparn, better known as ‘Big Joke’, if Sancho confesses to the crime during the trial, he could escape the death penalty.

On the other hand, recently the Thai authorities caused confusion about the exact whereabouts of the chef. Although Surachate Hakparn, the deputy director of the Police nicknamed ‘Big Joke’, assured that he was in another prison, it has been established that he remains in a center on Koh Samui.

The Spanish lawyer flatly denied that information ensuring that the detainee has never been in a prison other than Koh Samui.

The son of the well-known actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo will continue in said prison until the trial begins, for which there is no exact date, since the Thai Police have up to 83 days to investigate and deliver the pertinent reports to the Prosecutor’s Office.

