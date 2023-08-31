Although the death penalty continues to be a sentence requested by the Thai authorities for the Spaniard, it was learned that he will spend a few days in jail while his future is defined.

Initially, it was expected that daniel sancho was treated under the same conditions as all the prisoners, who share a bathroom and have overcrowded conditions; however, this would not be applied to the confessed murderer of Daniel Arrieta.

The complaint was made by another of the inmates of the penitentiary to the Antena 3 program, in which they assure that he is a “rich prisoner”. According to the complaint made by other compañeros, Daniel Sancho would have paid those in the prison to obtain some benefits.

Initially it was said that he had not left the nursing module after completing his preventive isolation due to covid-19.

Daniel Sancho in prison

“He asks for things. The bed he had was very thin and he asked for a better one, ”one of the inmates told the aforementioned medium. In addition to this, it is said that with money Sancho “has more calls with his family, and more visits.”

According to the complainant: “He has more privileges compared to the rest. They probably treat him better because he has a different status from the rest.”

Where would Daniel Sancho be getting money from?

This privileged situation would have been present since the visit of Sancho’s mother, Silvia Bronchalo, who would have deposited sums of 100 and 70 euros in jail. However, the chef would have a limit of 13 euros a day to spend, although he could also benefit from the food and drink that his mother could send to prison, which is allowed.

Other benefits that Sancho could get are having his clothes washed and his bed cleaned.

