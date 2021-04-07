While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been crowned as one of the most successful games in the franchise, one of the most played and sold RPG trilogy, rumors and leaks about Ubisoft’s plans with Assassin’s Creed are being abundant in these first months of the year. . Just a few days ago, several trusted users confirmed that there would be no new franchise title in 2022 as such, but that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would receive a Far Cry: New Dawn-style expansion.
The future of the AC franchise is still very uncertain, since several weeks ago other rumors indicated otherwise. Supposedly, Ubisoft would be developing two Assassin’s Creed. One of them would be released in 2022, being developed by Ubisoft Sofia and set in the 100 Years War. On the other hand, in 2023 there would be another game located in Las Cruzadas. Although, this last title could not be related to a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed, but rather a totally independent title, since a reliable user would have revealed the setting and the protagonist of the new Assassin’s Creed among other details.
They reveal the possible setting and the protagonist of the new Assassin’s Creed among other details
For this reason, the well-known French youtuber jOnathan, who already revealed real information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, now would have given new details about the setting of the new Assassin’s Creed via Alphabeta. This reputed user affirms that the new title will take place under the scene of the Third Crusade, between the years 1189 and 1192, where both England, France and the Holy Roman Empire came into action, who tried to reconquer the Holy Land of the Ayubid sultan. Saladin, who captured the region in 1187. Compared to other crusades, this one was successful, but the army failed to capture Jerusalem, which was the main objective.
Ubisoft games could be coming to Xbox Game Pass
This new Assassin’s Creed would be established after the events committed in the first title of the franchise, more specifically towards the end of the Third Crusade and the years after. He has also indicated that they will appear historical figures such as King Richard the Lionheart and we could visit cities like Paris, Cologne, Corfu, Vienna, Acre and Dubrovnik. As for one of the most important part, the new protagonist would be called Edmund.
