Last year was totally hopeful for fans of silent hill, since a remake was confirmed for the second part, which is by far the most popular in its entire history as a franchise. After having the first look, not much information has been released about it, but it seems that its release date would have been revealed by mistake.

Through the official account of Luke Robertsvoice actor who plays James Sutherlandit has been possible to be certain of when we could see this video game available on the console playstation 5. And it is that one of the fans has asked him about the date, having as an answer that it could possibly be until the beginning of next year.

The game development team bloober teamhas given little news regarding the creation of the game, they only mention that they are just a short time away from finishing its creation, so it will depend on konami to date it. That means, that having it at the beginning of 2024 it could be real, although it could also be that the actor is not so well informed.

This marks a triumphant return for konami to the world of videogames, because not only the saga of silent hill is back, also a few weeks ago Metal Gear Solid He makes it clear to us that he wants to be on the podium again, this with a collection of almost all his video game legacy, in addition to announcing a remake of the third main installment.

Via: wccftech

Editor’s note: This to find out the release dates by clues is already quite common, but the ideal is that Konami finally tells us once and for all when we will be able to play it. Possibly we will have to wait until The Game Awards.