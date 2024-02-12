The saga of dragon ball has been marked by the emergence of powerful transformations, each one more impactful than the last. One of the most iconic and legendary forms is Super Saiyan 4, which debuted in the series. “Dragon Ball GT”. Unlike previous transformations, it stands out for its unique design and its connection with the essence of the Saiyans, but unfortunately it has not been considered canon even though the creator of the saga has drawn his versions based on the fact that He thought it was a good version.

The design was created by Katsuyoshi Nakatsurua character designer and animator who worked on the 1996 anime series that has pleased some and disliked others in the fandom. Nakatsuru He is known for his work on several series, including “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball GT”, where he contributed to the character design and animation of several scenes. And this version of Goku, Vegeta and Gogeta It is his total invention.

In fact, its initial appearance has been revealed. Here you can see it:

As you can see in the drawing, this is something different from the design that has remained in the final version of the television program, since initially the character's fur would be blue but in the end we have seen a wine-red that looks like ring to the finger Maybe there would be details with this one as to its combination with the backgrounds, so it would have been changed at the end, plus Goku He has always been familiar with red.

Here is the description of the phase:

Instead of having golden hair and green eyes, Super Saiyan 4 has reddish or tanned skin, suggesting a deeper connection to Saiyan heritage and an increase in his power. Instead of changing color to blonde, Super Saiyan 4's hair darkens, turning black with some red features, such as streaks on his forehead and tail. One of the most striking features of Super Saiyan 4 is the fur that covers much of the Saiyan's body, giving it a more animalistic and feral appearance. Super Saiyan 4's eyes change to a bright yellow color, appearing more intimidating and aggressive than previous forms.

Remember that you can see this transformation in Dragon Ball GTwhich is available in Crunchyroll.

Via: 3DJ

Editor's note: I hope that this character phase is also included in the next Dragon Ball game, because at least in Budokai Tenkaichi 3 it was present along with the one-star dragon. So we may see Phase 4 fight with the Super Saiyan god.