With the remake of Super Mario RPG Now available, this has been a great moment for fans of the SNES classic. In this way, a series of initial concepts were recently released that make it clear that a very different vision to the final product was in Squaresoft’s plans. This includes a version of Mario as one of the Three Musketeers and even the appearance of Wario.

Recently, Jiro Mifune, one of the developers who worked on the original Super Mario RPG of SNES, revealed a series of initial concepts that were had for this title. With this, Mifune revealed that the creative process of this installment allowed everyone involved to share ideasthis to give a clear shape to the project, offering all kinds of concepts, even those that were uncomfortable for those in charge of the game.

Mifune has pointed out that the key moment for the development of Super Mario RPG was to define whether Mario should use weapons or not. At the time, medieval RPGs, such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, were very popular, so it was considered putting the Italian plumber inside a suit of armor, complete with a sword. However, Mifune did not agree with this idea, so he decided to create a Mario with a style similar to the Three Musketeers.

The developer explains that this conversation was very important, that once it came to an end, the team already had a clear idea of ​​the type of game they wanted to make. Beyond Mario’s team, it was also made clear that Yoshi would not be a member of the team, but rather a form of transportation, something that was not fully implemented in the end. Similarly, The sketches show us Wario, who was going to be part of the Three Musketeers concept.

Finally, mention is also made of a different story. At some point, it was considered a full-scale adventure. In this version, the Slug Kingdom would invade the Turtle Kingdom, kidnapping Princess Peach in the process.. In this way, Mario would not only have to rescue the monarch that we all know, but he would also have to stop this war conflict.

However, as we all know, the final result was very different. In Super Mario RPG, Mario, Peach, Bowser, as well as Mallow and Geno, team up to stop Smithy, which has taken King Koopa’s castle and destroyed the Star Road. In this way, the team has to go through the Mushroom Kingdom with the goal of obtaining multiple special stars and putting an end to this new villain.

Outside of this, it seems that the gameplay wasn’t something that caused a big stir at Squaresoft, even though it represented a number of variations compared to what was being done with Final Fantasy at the time. The end result was one of the most beloved experiences on the SNESand the beginning of an extensive history of RPG games starring Mario and company.

Although these concepts were not used in Super Mario RPG, This does not mean that they have been forgotten. Not only has the story of visiting multiple kingdoms been used in other Mario RPGs, but Peach features a Three Musketeers outfit in her next game. In this way, it is clear how important this SNES title has been, even today. On related topics, you can check our review of Super Mario RPG here. Likewise, this game has a serious bug.

Editor’s Note:

Super Mario RPG is not only a spectacular game, but its concepts sound very interesting. This gives the idea that it was even considered to include the job system that we saw with Final Fantasy III and Final Fantasy Vsomething that would have been wonderful.

Via: Jiro Mifune