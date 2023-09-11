Today, credit cards no longer only correspond to renowned banking institutions, but also to small companies that want to expand their business and fortunately, the approach with Master Card and VISA it is easier. However, we have never seen a video game company have its card and that was recently accomplished by Microsoft.

That’s right, it was recently revealedto Xbox Mastercardwhich has been developed in association with Barclays US Consumer Bank and that it does not require an annual payment, and that it can be used in different businesses. It will be available for now for some users who are affiliated with the brand’s Insiders program, that is, those who use betas of functions in advance.

Likewise, the users selected for now must live in United States, Alaska and Hawaii, this to later expand if the project is well accepted in those regions. This has happened with functions such as saving energy and others that have been added as the months go by.

Users who make different purchases will be assigned points that they can exchange for games, subscriptions and more items that can be found within the Market Place of Microsoft like membership itself Disney Plus. The best thing is that it has different designs, you can even print the Gamertag of Microsoft to give it more personality.

It should be noted that they will be released in waves, so users will receive theirs gradually, starting from September 21st.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, these cards look very curious, we will have to wait for them to reach the selected users and see how they will really work.