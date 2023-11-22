Almost a week ago, news was released that some did not see coming and that for others was more than evident, that is precisely the revelation by PlayStation of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, a game that will have renewal in the technical section and also some extras that attract attention. One of them is a roguelike mode in which several characters from the saga are going to participate, and data has just been leaked regarding its level design.

Through the profile of LinkedIn of the QA Tester, Colin Freeman, the number of levels that this game mode will have has been revealed, one that may be a kind of test for those who are waiting for the multiplayer that until now has not shown signs of life. In question, there would be 12 sections that the player has to go through, trying to defeat the greatest number of enemies with stealth, with the consequence of starting from the beginning if they lose.

Shortly after the information was distributed on the Internet by leakers, the user has deleted this data from his profile, which raises suspicions that perhaps these are not all the levels that the player can explore, but rather it could be expanded. to something more ambitious. To this are added additional missions that did not make it to the final installment, but it is not known if they will be included in the base experience or if it will be the issue of adding them to a menu separate from the campaign.

Here is the screenshot that the media managed to take:

Experience the deep combat system of The Last of Us: Part II through an all-new mode! Survive as long as you can in each match and choose your path through a series of random encounters. Play as a variety of unlockable characters (some playable for the first time in The Last of Us franchise) with unique features. The various challenges include enemies and memorable locations from Part II, culminating in tense boss battles.

Remember that The Last of Us Part II: Remastered the is launched January 19, 2024 only for PS5. Players will be able to access the update by $10 USD in digital or physical version.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: This second part will certainly be worth taking a look at, not really for the base game, which basically everyone already played, but for these promising additions. There is even the question of whether there will be additional scenes at the end of the story.