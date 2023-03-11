Something that became clear last year from Warner Bros. Discovery Is that in 2023 some aspects are going to change with your platform, HBO Max, this in the name and certain content. And although the company has remained silent until now, a new report details what kind of changes will be made, as well as the amount that would be charged.

As reported by the media Bloombergwhen the changes arrive, it will continue to be charged just the same, at least in USA, $10 with ads and $16 without ads per month. Although it is also going to reach a new level with higher video quality, as well as other special features, the latter would be charged for around $20 USD.

For its part, and what has most caught the attention of users is the change of name, and this would be neither more nor less than “Max” thus leaving the name of that channel he owns Warner Bros. It could be thought that it would be something totally different or a fusion of nomenclature with discoverybut it is possible that they did not want to detach so much from the original.

One of the biggest additions that would be made is the addition of “thousands of titles” to the streaming service, all coming from the library of unscripted lifestyle shows. discovery. Contrary to early reports, Warner Bros. Discovery has indicated that Discovery+ will continue to operate on its own rather than be incorporated into Max completely. Of course, it is planned to give more details the next April 12th.

For now, everything continues as normal with the platform until a few more days have passed.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I don’t know why make a name change, so many people might feel confused or something similar. However, hopefully they know how to explain well the evolution of accounts and transfers.