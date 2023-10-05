The new area is called Urzikstan, and is described as “a brand new large map where the Middle East and Eastern Europe meet, designed with 11 main memorable points of interest along with many other smaller areas.” The map borders the Republic of Adal, the location of the Al Mazrah map in Warzone.

Activision also detailed some of the changes to movement and combat mechanics that will come to the new version of Warzone.

Players will be able to cancel a slide by jumping or crouching again. Operators will start their glide faster, be able to glide farther, and be able to Tac-Stance while doing so.

The jump has become faster and higher, and there is a reduction in deceleration when landing after a jump, as well as a reduction in sprint start delay after jumping.

Players can activate the Tac-Stance for “a hip-shooting and aiming combo,” providing faster movement and travel speed (although with lower accuracy).

They can also use the tactical item ‘Stimulus’ to gain a short movement speed boost to get out of sticky situations. Other new quality of life improvements for Warzone will include a dedicated pistol as a secondary weapon for swimming and climbing, easier to find bounties, and automatic use of the Gas Mask when equipped in the loadout.

The following modes and maps will be available in the next version of Warzone at launch:

Battle Royale (Urzikstan, Vondel) Resurgence (Vondel, Ashika Island) Loot (Urzikstan) The first weekend of the multiplayer beta Modern Warfare III will begin on October 6, the first being exclusive to PlayStation. The second, which will be open to all platforms, will take place on October 12.

Via: VCG

