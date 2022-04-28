Although he currently has two movies, A Silent Place It has become one of the franchises preferred by the public, which is why more tapes of its universe are already being planned. However, to see what follows in his story, we will have to wait a while, since a prequel is currently being produced that already has a name.

The official title is A Quiet Place: Day One, and of course, it should not be confused as a direct continuation of the second installment, since no known characters from any of them will appear. is being directed by Michael Sarnoskiand a theatrical release is expected next September 22, 2023thus missing a considerable time to see an advance.

This revelation was one of the many announcements that Paramount Pictures gave during the CinemaCon 2022.

The first tape of A Silent Place premiered in 2018, causing positive reviews for the press and the general public. Offering a premise of otherworldly beings going undercover to hunt down the locals. However, the characters would focus on the family Abbottthreatening their existence and therefore the entire planet in which they inhabit.

It became a blockbuster, which is why a sequel was made and now we’re having a prequel. This may have a story not linked to the main characters, but making some reference that leads us to the story that is already known.

A Quiet Place: Day Aneither will premiere on September 22, 2023. The third part will do it in the 2025.

editor’s note: The franchise has the potential to be of great relevance in pop culture, this being the ideal time to give a different point of view of the Abbots, either with their distant relatives or with characters 100% unrelated to them.

Via: comic book