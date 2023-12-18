The end of the year is coming in the coming weeks, and with that in mind many lists and tops have come out regarding the best of the year, whether in movies, series, plays or video games. But something to take into consideration is also what did not work, and in the gaming industry there were several titles that fell short of what was desired. There were people who had faith in them at the beginning, but they were so bad that in the end they abandoned them, copies were even sold on resale.

With that in mind, the page How Long To Beat has set about the task of collecting data regarding the people who abandoned the games, having a list of 10, where as it seemed coming, redfall leads without any problem due to the disappointment it was for consoles Xbox. And we must remember that this game was the first from Bethesda that came as an exclusive to Microsoftbeing the misstep that was later supported by starfield.

Here the list:

Most Retired Games of 2023 pic.twitter.com/ItzbuKnNgW —HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) December 15, 2023

Something that draws attention is that three video games Microsoft They are the ones who top this list, because after redfall we have minecraft legends and Forza Motorsport, That is followed by other titles that were well rated as Wo Long: Fallen Dynastywhich followed the path of Nioh! but in the end he failed to convince. It is even found Atomic Heartwhich promised to be the spiritual successor of bioshock but that only caused disappointment in those who were looking forward to it.

Via: How Long to Beat

Editor's note: It was clear that Redfall was going to become the king of abandoned games, although I'm impressed that Forspoken didn't make the list, given that almost no one wanted it after just a few hours of trying it. So, that tells us how much the other games have not been liked at all.