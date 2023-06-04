This Sunday, June 4, the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ begins on channel 2, Las Estrellas, Led by Galilea Montijo, and on social networks information is shared daily about it.

Now the amount that whoever turns out will get is made public first place winner in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, a reality show that has caused excitement since it was released.

At a press conference, Galilea Montijo spoke about her participation in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, produced by Rosa María Nogeron, and mentioned that the first place winner You will get four million pesos.

Paul Stanley, Raquel Bigorra, Emilio Marcos, Wendy Guevara, from Las Perdidas and Poncho De Nigris are some of the participants in this project produced by Televisa.

Diego de Erice and Odalys Ramirez They will be the presenters in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, but Galilea Montijo will be the one who leads the nominations and expulsions.

‘La Casa de los Famosos’ will be broadcast on channel Las Estrellas, and channel 5, but the public will be able to see it without censorship through Vix, a streaming service that you can contract for only 119 pesos per month.

