There are a couple more weeks left until one of the most anticipated games of the year is released, Resident Evil 4 Remake, which little by little is releasing ads so that fans do not miss this installment. And now that it is known how ambitious it will be, many are wondering how much storage space it will take up on the different consoles.

Through social networks, the players who pre-purchased the video game digitally on the platforms of Xbox, confirming that the weight of the file is about 67GB, within the device’s memory. And it is that from this moment you can already do the pre-download, something that should also be available on the devices of PlayStation.

It is worth mentioning that there is no talk if a first day patch is being added, so in the end it could be expanded to about 70 GB in case something must be downloaded on its launch day. Thus, it is implied that this game is the heaviest in the franchise up to now, since it surpasses even the last installment, Village.

Resident Evil 4 Remake It will present more news this week, since a new Capcom event will take place that promises some surprises in between. More franchises like Monster Hunter, Mega Man, Ghost Trickamong others, they will let us know what kind of content we can expect for the coming months.

Via: whatifgaming

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, space is important in consoles, since in these times many games practically run out of storage with just installing about three. So in the end RE4 doesn’t occupy something so exaggerated.