Colombian football is mourning the death this Sunday, January 28, of Víctor Luna, Renowned former soccer player, who was part of teams such as Nacional, América and the Colombian National Team. Luna was 64 years old.

Luna was born in the capital of Antioquia on October 28, 1959 and his first love was always soccer.

For 12 years he was a professional player. With the green of Antioquia, Luna played seven seasons and won the 1981 tournament title.

Then, between 1985 and 1989, he was in América, a team with which he became champion in 1986.

Later, he trained as a technical director. He began as an assistant and coach of lower divisions, but soon became the manager of a professional team.



He directed the DIM as interim coach in 1997, 2000 and 2011 and in the 2002 – 2003 campaigns; 2006 – 2007 he already owned it.

With that set, Luna was champion in 2002, his greatest achievement as sports director.

Medical part

This same Sunday the medical report of Luna's death was known, issued by the CES Clinic.

According to the report, “The patient was admitted today, January 28 at 10:15 in the morning without vital signs to the Emergency Department of the Clinic, there “They immediately provided him with cardio-cerebro-pulmonary resuscitation measures, due to the rupture of the abdominal aortic aneurysm, which unfortunately caused the death of the patient.”

According to the MedlinePlus portal, “The aorta is the main blood vessel that supplies the abdomen, pelvis and legs. An abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) occurs when a part of the aorta in the abdomen becomes abnormally enlarged or widened.”

