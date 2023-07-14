On June 18, the submersible ‘Titan’ of the OceanGate company set off for the wreck of the Titanic.

The occupants of the sub were Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and her son Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush.

The small submarine was due to return seven hours after its expedition, however, neither it nor its occupants were heard from again. only until June 28, when it was possible to find its remains, but no trace of the five occupants.

After the event, there have been many criticisms that have arisen against the OceanGate company, for suspected negligence.

According to the ‘New York Times’ new data have emerged about the tragedy, in which it is stated that Bill Price, a passenger who gave some statements on a previous ‘Titan’ dive.

According to Price’s statements, before making the trip, the company explained to them the possibilities that existed of the implosion of the submersible and that this information was delivered to him in a ‘terrifying’ way.

Likewise, they explained the risks of immersion, Taking as an example a drink can being crushed by a sledgehammer, to demonstrate the effects of a possible explosion of the submersible.

Similarly, Price said the company compared the pressure of the submarine with which an elephant could support, supporting its weight on one leg and at the same time carrying the weight of 100 more elephants.

This information coincides with what possibly happened on June 18, when the implosion of the submersible occurred, where the five occupants of the ‘Titan died, among whom was the CEO of the company.

“Presumptive human remains” discovered between the parts of Titan

