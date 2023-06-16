The developers of alan wake 2 have recently confirmed that the upcoming title will be around 20 hours, being about twice the size of its predecessor. The game, which will be released in October, will be very similar to the Alan Wake original, but it will also bring many changes, such as having two protagonists.

The sequel to Alan Wakewhich comes more than a decade after the release of the cult classic, has taken some inspiration from true detective, especially when it comes to its distinctive visual style. Molly Maloney, the game’s narrative designer, confirmed that the first season of true detective it inspired some of the game’s ritual killings and the overall narrative. Meanwhile he Alan Wake original was an action-adventure game focused on psychological horror, the sequel will be a full survival horror title and will come with several gameplay changes.

Now, the developers at Remedy Entertainment have revealed that alan wake 2 it will be considerably larger than the original game. During an interview, the developers of alan wake 2 revealed that the game will last a little longer than 20 hours, since it will have two intertwined campaigns, one starring Alan, the protagonist of the first game, and another focused on Saga Anderson, an FBI agent. He Alan Wake The original was around 10 hours or so, so players can expect the sequel to be twice the size and still packed with content.

However, there is a good reason why alan wake 2 be a bigger game. all in alan wake 2 it comes in pairs, starting with its protagonists. Players will be able to see the perspectives of both Alan and Saga Anderson, switching between characters to solve not just one, but two mysteries at the same time. This will give you the opportunity to explore two different worlds, each with their own threats and challenges.

alan wake 2 will be released in October and unfortunately could have some stiff competition, at least in PS5since the new game of spider-man it will also be released during that month. Although both games can be very different in terms of mechanics and tone, the games are getting more and more expensive these days, so spider-man 2 could snatch some sales from alan wake 2.

However, the developers don’t seem to be afraid of competition, as they confirmed in the interview that the most important thing is to “make the best game they can”, and they are pretty sure they are succeeding. alan wake 2 is scheduled for release on October 17, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: They are going to look very hard alan wake 2 Coming out in the strong season, we have an avalanche of great games and we hope they don’t do so badly.