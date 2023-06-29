One of the reasons why sony You don’t want the deal closed Microsoft with Activision Blizzard is precisely that of not giving up the franchise of call of duty so that it becomes an exclusive. And the most important reason is the profits generated by the saga, since in these years the copies have sold more than on other platforms.

In court documents brought out by the FTC’s ongoing lawsuit against Microsoftan email from the CEO of SIE, jim ryansuggests that the shooter franchise spawned sony $800 million in revenue in the United States alone. That number represents the 2021and if last year it came out Modern Warfare IIit is likely that it has reached 1,000.

Since then it has always been used from argument to call of duty so that Microsoft cannot buy from its owners, something that Xbox He has reiterated on issues of not leaving it exclusive. Even, sony He refused to sign a 10-year agreement in which the brand will be present on its consoles, with the option to sign again after the duration ends.

Even this deal can help companies like Nintendo, since after more than 10 years the saga would return to the company, this with somewhat lowered versions compared to the main release. However, it has gone on the air that it is not really about CODEbut only that the deal with these corporate entities is not closed.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: It is clear that if they buy Activision Blizzard, the profit numbers are going to be lower even though it is still multiplatform. Since now the pre-sale incentives are no longer going to be specific contracts.