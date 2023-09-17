The video in which you can see a man on a bicycle being hit by a car, apparently premeditated, It has caused a stir among Internet users. The recording has gone viral and is being used by authorities to continue the investigation.

The incident, which took place in Las Vegas, United States, has the community shocked, even more so after learning that the victim died after being tackled from behind.

In the video you can hear the moment in which the driver of the vehicle tells the co-pilot to record what is going to happen. The laughter of the young people was also captured when they see the cyclist in the distance.

Then, they are seen heading directly towards the man on a bicycle and hitting him from behind. He was taken to the hospital but He died due to the severity of his injuries.

Later, local media announced that the victim would be a former police chief, something that drew even more attention from citizens and social media users, who cried out for “justice” and hoped that the “minors would answer to the authorities” for the crime. death of man.

Who is the victim?

Official information indicates that the subject hit while riding his bicycle was Andreas Probst, a 64-year-old former police chief. The retiree served in the security forces in Bell, California, for 35 years.

After his retirement he moved to Las Vegas with his wife and two children. There he worked remotely for a security company.

According to his family, Probst He went out every morning on his bicycle to exercise. That day, he says Las Vegas Review Journalhis daughter received an alert from the Apple Watch that her father had fallen and they immediately drove in their car to look for the man.

Upon arrival, the daughter and wife of the former police chief were informed of Probst’s transfer to the hospital and, after four hours waiting for information on his health, they were informed of his death.

“Being near him was like being next to a ray of sunshine. He was always laughing, always smiling, offering support, life advice and career advice.“, said one of his sons to the aforementioned newspaper.

Furthermore, his family has highlighted how familiar the man was and how devoted he was to those closest to him. Leaving “in deep sadness” his wife, with whom he had been since his youth, and his children.

Andreas Probst with his wife and children.

In addition to practicing amateur cycling, the man was a golf fan, so after learning of his death, the sports field he attended paid tribute to him at its facilities on September 10.

Another tribute in his honor and calling for justice for the circumstances in which his death occurred, was made by his family and friends, who gathered at the site of the fatal accident.

There they installed a white bicycle on which they left messages in his memory.

According to local media, those who were in the vehicle that crashed into Probst were minors. After committing the act they fled the scene, leaving the former police officer there injured.

Despite the escape, the Police Department arrested the 17-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle and, after the videos spread on social networks, the police will charge him with intentional homicide.

