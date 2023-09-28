A macabre discovery surprised the residents of the Sosa stream, in the city of Lambaré, in Paraguay: the body of a man in a highly decomposed state had been wrapped in a carpet and thrown into the water canal. Forensic analysis allowed us to conclude that he is a Colombian with a judicial record..

Due to the state of the body, the authorities had to deploy an extensive operation with firefighters and a crane to extract it from the stream.

“We do not know when manipulating the body what reaction it will generate. Naturally, we are talking about a human action that generated the loss of this person’s life,” commented Yrides Ávila, agent of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The remains were extracted on September 26 and, after communication with his relatives and tests, it was established who he is.

The identity of the Colombian found dead in Paraguay

📌Body found on the edge of the Sosa stream – Lambaré

In response to a discovery of a body that occurred today at approximately 2:00 p.m., in the city of Lambaré, personnel from the Department of Investigation of Punishable Acts, Criminalistics, Forensic Medicine, and Public Ministry… pic.twitter.com/8MizwTwdUO — National Police of Paraguay (@policia_py) September 26, 2023

The Colombian was identified as Jhon Fredy Garcés Robledo, 47 years old. He died from asphyxiation, according to the autopsy revealed by the Police.

His body had several signs of violence. Her hands and feet were tied and she had received blows to the chest. In addition, they had put a bag over his head. He did not have gunshot wounds.

Image that the authorities have of the Colombian when he was arrested in 2019. Photo: Paraguayan Police

“The body is unrecognizable,” said Commissioner Abel Cantero, head of the Homicide Department of the Paraguayan National Police.

A lawyer for the family contacted the Paraguayan authorities and told them that she had disappeared on Friday, September 22. They tried to contact him, but her cell phone was turned off.

He described one of his tattoos, with which the Police were able to help corroborate his identity.

“We have a homicide case and we are working on it,” Cantero added to local media.

The Colombian’s background

The body was in a high degree of decomposition. Photo: Twitter: @FabianCosta1

Garcés had a history in Paraguay and is thought to have lived in that country since 2019, when he was captured for robbery. “He was deprived of his liberty due to an investigation into a criminal act against property,” the Police commented.

According to the 2019 file, the Colombian apparently posed as a Bible salesman to book houses with high-value objects.

At the time, he was arrested along with Héctor Fabio Montoya, also a Colombian. They were accused of entering homes, selling religious books, studying the houses and, at night, returning to steal them, as the newspaper reported. ABC.

Security cameras recorded how they entered through the gardens, covered their faces and carried away the riot.

The Paraguayan Police seek to establish whether Garcés’ homicide would be related to a settling of scores. They analyze cameras in the creek area to determine who threw it and who would be behind the crime.

“A son would be embarking to Paraguay to take care of the procedures,” the authorities said.

