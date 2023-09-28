While Neymar, ffigure against the Bolivians, leads the ‘Canarinha’ offensive, which has the same base of athletes who were at the beginning of the path to the World Cup of the United States, Canada and Mexico-2026his private life is news.

The forward will be a father in the coming months, but he has not stopped being the messy man.

And now?

“The Brazilian international has already been caught in a more than affectionate attitude with two women, just a few days after his current partner gives birth to the little girl,” he says. The vanguard.

And he adds: “Some images in which you can see the footballer with the attractive women, one blonde and another brunette, on a night of partying in the Apollo Room in Barcelona. A few hours ago, the program Amor y Fuego named one of these women: it is Carola Gilwho also has a curious relationship with two very well-known characters.”

It is noted that Carola is “best friend of Tini”, the famous Argentine singer and actress; and former coworker of Clara Chía Martícurrent couple Gerard Piquéfrom when she was a waitress,” says the publication.

And sentence: “According to the paparazzi Jordi Martinthe Brazilian international and Carola Díaz would be living an intense and passionate relationship that would last several weeks, intermittently.”

