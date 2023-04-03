Mexico.-Don Ramón and ‘La Chilindrina’ are father and daughter in the fun program ‘El Chavo del 8, a production that Roberto Gómez Bolaños turned into a success and for decades it remained in the taste of the public.

Many adventures were presented around ‘La Chilindrina’ and Don Ramón, as well as the rest of the characters from ‘El Chavo del 8’, including ‘El Chavito’, Doña Florina, Kiko and Ñoño, to name a few, and that so much laughter caused families in Mexico and other countries.

‘La Chilindrina’ and Don Ramón. Instagram photo

But a great mystery surrounds ‘El Chavo del 8’, as many fans may have wondered who was the mother of ‘La Chilindrina’, Well, she was never talked about, nor would she ever have appeared in any chapter.

But apparently Don Ramón’s wife did appear in a chapter of ‘El Chavo del 8’ and perhaps few remember it, because a video of a complete chapter circulates on Tik Tok in which the supposed mother of ‘La Chilindrina’ appears.

Don Ramón and the supposed mother of ‘La Chilindrina’. Image capture video YouTube Televisa

The story of the whereabouts of the mother of ‘La Chilindrina’ It is one of the most consulted on the main social networks and it is that the fans of ‘El Chavo del 8’ want to know who was the mother of the naughty girl from the neighborhood of El Chavo.

In said chapter, it is María Antonieta de las Nieves, interpreter of ‘La Chilindrina’, who also gives life to the latter’s mother, since she physically has the same characteristics and there is no doubt that it is her mother.

Although ‘La Chilindrina’ was orphaned throughout the program, on some occasions she appeared and talked about Doña Nieves, her grandmother, character who was also played by María Antonieta de las Nieves.