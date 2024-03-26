Did Laura Zapata have two lesbian romances? The television host Yolanda Andrade assures that yes. Following the statements made by the host of the program “Montse & Joe” to the media, The identity of the alleged celebrities with whom the singer Thalía's sister would have had a romantic relationship has been revealed several years ago.

It all started after the death of Nicandro Díaz, soap opera producer on Televisa. In a meeting with entertainment reporters in CDMX, the film, theater and television actress Laura Zapata, in addition to regretting his death, mentioned that her sister Thalía would have had an affair with the theater producer as well.. “I remember him with great affection, he somehow had a slight romance with Thalía, so we were close, may God bless him, may God be with him, receive him in his Holy glory and may he continue making soap operas from where he is.”

These statements were not liked by Yolanda Andradeoriginally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, and one of Thalía's best friends. In an interview with several media outlets, the former romantic partner of Montserrat Oliver He charged them and announced that Laura Zapata, apparently, had affairs with two famous women.. “I already remembered a detail, well, a detail, that of Laura, since she is remembering romances, I remember that she had a romance, well, you had two, one with an actress, who was also your partner in those novels what you were doing, and another a singer”.

Who are the famous people with whom Laura Zapata apparently had an affair?

In his YouTube program, entertainment journalist Jorge Carbajal revealed the alleged identity. Allegedly, the sister of the writer Ernestina Sodi had a love relationship with an actress with whom she worked in the soap opera “Rosa Salvaje”, and with another woman who currently lives in Quintana Roo, Mexico, who she has stood out as a businesswoman. Then, on the X account (formerly Twitter) @RCulturaPOP, the following was published: “Jorge Carbajal suggests that Laura Zapata's lesbian loves would have been the actress Renata Flores and the singer Denisse de Kalafeafter Yolanda Andrade said that Thalía's sister had kissed two women.”

What did Laura Zapata say about her alleged lesbian loves?

Before the media, the singer also Laura Zapatawhen questioned about the statements of Yolanda Andrade (with whom she has starred in several “dimes y diretes”), He said he won't answer brothel questions.. “For the love of God, I have been an actress and a singer, a writer, for many years, now I have my political program on Atypical TV“I'm not going to be answering or answering grocery store questions. I'm an actress and I'm not going to talk about barking dogs. I have many more interesting things to talk about and answer, like getting stuck in a garbage can.”

