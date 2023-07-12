The month of July is finally here, and that means that some online video game services are announcing the titles that will be arriving for users who make the corresponding payment. One of the companies is PlayStation with the plus membership, but this time we left aside Essentials to go to the levels Extra and Premium.

Here is the list of games that will be available from the day 18:

– It Takes Two | PS4, PS5

–Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5

–Snowrunner | PS4, PS5

–World War Z | PS4, PS5

–The Ascent | PS4, PS5

–Undertale | ps4

– SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | ps4

– Melty Blood: Type Lumina | ps4

–Dysmantle | PS4, PS5

– Circus Electric | ps4

–Dynasty Warriors 9 | ps4

–Samurai Warriors 5 | ps4

– My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5

– Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5

– Monster Jam Steel Titans | ps4

These are the classic games that come with the premium level:

– Gravity Crash Portable | PS4, PS5

– Twisted Metal | PS4, PS5

–Twisted Metal 2 | PS4, PS5

It is worth mentioning that there are also games for users who only have the Essentials membership, which have been available since last week.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: The truth is a catalog that is totally worth it, so many users will be happy to pay for the membership. However, prices in Latam should drop a bit or finally adjust to the currencies of each country.