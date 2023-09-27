A few years ago, leaks began to appear about the games that will come to the PS Plus service, with some productions that really did not sound crazy, given that it is an opportunity for these releases to have a larger audience. And so it is, the user who released the information was right once again, since sony has revealed the official list of games for October.

Froml October 3 users de PS4 and PS5 They will be able to download neither more nor less than TI have Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird WestIt is worth mentioning that they are all in their versions of both consoles, so users are not restricted in any way. This was made known through the networks of PlayStation.

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October are: 🚀 The Callisto Protocol

🚜 Farming Simulator 22

🤠Weird West All the details. https://t.co/5ZI8mk4gIQ pic.twitter.com/G8RMIRHc2k — PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) September 27, 2023

On the other hand, users still have time to download the September games before they are removed next Tuesday. Among the most notable titles are Saints Rowso it’s time to pay for the subscription, unless the recent increase has not been to the liking of some followers of the brand.

Remember that to be able to download the games you only have to pay the membership at the level of Essentials.

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is a very interesting selection, and of course the horror title is the one that really saves the month for Ps Plus. It didn’t go so well at the time, but maybe now it can get back on track.