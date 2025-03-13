On March 12, the Hera Mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) survived Mars and its enigmatic Lunimos Deimos. The overflow was considered a milestone on the tube trip to the Didymos asteroid binary system, and a crucial step in the efforts of the special agency to develop reliable methods of asteroid diversion and planetary defense. The Hera mission was launched in October 2024 with the aim of studying Didymos and measuring the result of the impact of NASA’s dart ship against Asteroid Dimorphos.

“Hera is on his way to Didymos and we are here to celebrate the success of Mars’s overflow,” said Michael Kueppers, a scientist at ESA. Explain that Hera is a collaborative work with NASA; The spacecraft of the Dart mission (assessment of the impact and the deviation of asteroids) hit Dimorphos in 2022, and now The general objective is to determine the mass of the asteroid, to know the effectiveness of the impact and characterize it in general.

The Hera probe, driven by its three -chamber system, took advantage of Mars’s severity to optimize its trip to Didymos, but overflow was also a great opportunity to photograph and study the red planet and its satellite Deimos. ESO shares some photographs of how Mars are seen and we deed 5,000 and 1,000 kilometers away respectively.

The Martian Moon Deimos

The Martian moon deams appears dark, framed by Mars behind him. This is a black and white image and visible light of the Asteroid Framing Camera, acquired by the ESA Hera probe during the overflow on March 12, 2025. The probe was 1,000 kilometers from Deimos when the photograph was captured. The Martian moon has a diameter of 12.4 kilometers and orbit about 23,500 kilometers from the surface of Mars.

Mars “Blue”

The image shows the red planet in a peculiar color blue, this is due to the nearby infrared of the probe. Obtained during the overflow at the beginning of the week, the darkest point in the foreground is Deimos.

Mars the temperature

ESA/JAXA

The Martian moon dems shines much more than Marsthe body that looks behind in the image of the thermal infrared tomograph (TIRI). In visible light, the opposite occurs: we are much less reflective than the Martian surface.

Hera’s tomograph, provided to the mission by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration (Jaxa) agency, uses the spectral bands of the average infrared to trace the surface temperature. Since Deimos lacks atmosphere, the face of the moon illuminated by the sun is significantly hotter than the planet below.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.