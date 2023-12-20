Considering that Final Fantasy VII Remake took a section of the original game that lasts about five hours, and gave us an experience of approximately 40 hours, many are wondering how long it will last Final Fantasy VII Rebirthespecially when we consider that this title is based on the rest of the events that happen on the first disc of the PlayStation 1 classic. Well, The director of this installment offers us an answer.

As part of an interview with Game Informer, Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, had the opportunity to talk about the additional content that we will see in this installment. Those who wish to focus entirely on the story, They will have in their hands an experience lasting approximately 40 hours. However, everyone who wants to experience the side quests will be able to enjoy 60 hours. On the other hand, all those who really want to focus on the additional content will be able to spend up to 100 hours in this version of Gaia.

Regarding additional content, Hamaguchi has mentioned that Side quests make up about 80% of exploration. Along with this, the Game Informer report reveals a large number of mini-games and new areas. To begin, mention is made of Crow's Nest, a never-before-seen town, whose main function is to be a hub for additional content. This is what Hamaguchi commented on the matter:

“In Rebirth, we've added these kinds of cities like Crow's Nest, totally new cities that didn't exist in the original, to deepen and create this whole vision of the Rebirth world. We get to this area after completing a quest, and then this place is unlocked. The residents already know that Cloud and the group are part of Avalanche.”

This is not all, since the piano minigame has also been substantially expanded, since we will have the opportunity to find different scores and even improvise. With this, mention is made of a new card gamewith which you can challenge different NPCs throughout Gaia, something similar to what we saw in Final Fantasy VIII and IX.

Considering that in Rebirth we are no longer restricted to Midgar, the development team has focused on making each of the cities we visit, both new and familiar, feel unique, and offer enough content so that the player can spend hours in these areas. Along with these mini-games, we must not forget that this section of the story also gives us access to the Golden Saucer, where we will see a large number of extra activities.

We remind you that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. On related topics, you can check out our hands-on Final fantasy VII Rebirth here. Likewise, it seems that there are no plans for a sequel to Final Fantasy XVI.

Editor's Note:

What worries me the most is that we only have one game left in this trilogy, and it seems that Rebirth will only cover the events of the first album Final Fantasy VII, leaving the others in the hands of a single title, which may be very little for the events presented here. I hope I'm wrong and that the third part in this series of remakes honors the end of Cloud and company's journey.

Via: Game Informer