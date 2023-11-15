The Spanish Daniel Sancho took a turn in the judicial process that is being carried out against him for the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta. Sancho pleaded not guilty, which means that his case will have other stages to determine his responsibility. The doctor’s family found out about the decision and was surprised.

Sancho had confessed to the Police that he attacked Arrieta to death on August 2 in a hotel room on Phagan Island, Thailand. However, he did not accept before a court the charge of premeditated murder or destruction of other people’s documentation that the Prosecutor’s Office formulated against him. He only admitted to the charge of hiding the body.

The son of the renowned actor Rodolfo Sancho, after his script change, has the possibility of giving a new statement which could differ from the initial one he gave to the Police.

For now, the crime he admitted of “concealment of the body, burial, deception or destruction of a body or part of a body, to cover up the death or cause of death” can be punished with a maximum of one year in prisonaccording to Thai law.

Edwin Arriate’s family’s reaction to the unexpected change of Daniel Sancho

Darling Arrieta, sister of Edwin Arrieta. Photo: EFE/ Sandra Márquez

Juan Gonzalo Ospina, the lawyer for Edwin Arrieta’s family in Spain, informed them of the position adopted by Daniel Sancho.

“I spoke with them very early in Colombia, it was almost 2 am, to tell them how it had developed. They are still very worried, with some anxiety, you can say very sad, for all this that leads them to relive a rather difficult circumstance” , pointed out the lawyer for Europa Press.

Ospina, from Spain, sent them a message of support in these difficult times. In parallel, he anticipated that his legal team prepares material to face Sancho in the upcoming oral trial.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Instagram: @danisanchobanus / Instagram: @dredwinarrietacirujanoplastico

“He has simply admitted guilt to one of the charges. We will have to wait for the oral trial for the penalties that may be imposed on him. (…) We are finalizing details to make an accusation with the Prosecutor’s Office,” he added.

The attorney also revealed that Daniel Sancho’s parents have not contacted Arrieta’s parents or sister.: “The family is missing an aspect of humanity, the family does not seek revenge, it seeks to bring down the entire rule of law.”

Daniel Sancho SOLO has admitted this morning in court that he dismembered and hid the body of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. The Edwin family’s lawyer, Juan Gonzalo Ospina, DOES NOT rule out that Rodolfo Sancho’s son could serve his sentence in Spain. pic.twitter.com/8hd0IerlTT —Oh! Journalist! (@OhJournalist) November 13, 2023

Lawyer Metapon Suwancharern, who represents the family in Thailand, said they will seek to have Sancho sentenced to the death penalty: “My duty is to ensure that maximum justice is done in this case.”

What will happen to Daniel Sancho after pleading not guilty?

The young chef’s next appointment with the Court will be on November 27, 2023. According to a document released by the authorities, several points will be attended to, including informing Sancho about the charges, assigning him a new public defender and the presentation by part of the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense of its evidence in the process.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. See also Documentary film cancels Golden Orange Film Festival in Türkiye Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment / Social networks

The request of the lawyer in Thailand for Edwin Arrieta’s family to be part of the prosecution will also be discussed.

This judicial procedure includes a new statement from Sancho. Then, a date will be set for the trial to take place, which could be between February and April 2024.

*With information from EFE