Club Deportivo Guadalajara could end the Apertura 2023 tournament with a large squad, after the reinforcements that have arrived, the incorporations that have joined the first team from the basic forces and the possible return of Jose Juan Macias to the courts after overcoming his injury.
The Sacred Flock looked for an area center forward in this contest, more precisely Alan Pulido, but it seems that his arrival would only take place in 2024. In this way, Ricardo Marin and Daniel Rios they remained as the two main options for that position.
Besides, Veljko Paunovic I could also count on the return of Jose Juan Macias, an attacker who has not had any luck since he returned to the Flock after his stay in Spain. In addition, two serious knee injuries have kept him off the field for more than a year.
According to information from Claro Sports, Jose Juan Macias He is in the final process of his recovery. Although he will surely go little by little so as not to press and have a relapse, because when he was about to return at the beginning of the year he was injured again, the striker can be a great option if he finds a good physical version.
In fact, the footballer is registered in the team and is eligible to play at any time that he is considered.
According to the aforementioned source, the return of Jose Juan Macias to the courts could be given towards the end of August. That is to say, the attacker has chances to arrive for the closing of the regular phase and the Liguilla.
