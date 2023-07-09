tigers did not start the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League in the best way. The squad led by Robert Dante Siboldi tied a goal with Puebla on matchday 1 of the tournament. For date 2, the UANL team will face FC Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. The cats will face this duel without their all-time top scorer and greatest attacking threat: Andre Pierre Gignac.
The French striker suffered a hip and left thigh injury that kept him off the pitch at the start of this contest. Siboldi had to use Nicolás Ibáñez and Nicolás ‘Diente’ López to make up for the loss of the French striker.
One of the most common questions asked by Tigres fans is how long their scorer will be out of action.
The five-time Liga MX champion has been evaluated by the Tigres medical team and it seems that his injury is not serious. According to the most recent journalistic reports, the Frenchman has evolved favorably from his physical discomfort and could be back on the pitch very soon.
During this week, according to the TUDN chain, Gignac worked alongside his teammates and participated in intersquads. Everything indicates that the Frenchman is physically well and that he would be available for matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023, when Tigres receives León at the Volcán.
#reveal #date #AndréPierre #Gignac #play #injuries
Leave a Reply