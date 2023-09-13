This year has been one of great releases on different video game consoles, we already saw that with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI among others that have hooked the public. However, we cannot ignore the more modest products, since there are some with great potential that in one way or another will garner their own fan base.

As an example we have the recently announced POPUCOMwhich is presented by HYPERGRYPHwho in the past have brought notable mobile games like Arknights and its anime style, which goes without saying, has been widely downloaded. However, now they plan to take a step forward, with this installment that will reach both consoles and the different platforms of the PC.

Here is your first trailer:

This is the official description of the video game:

In POPUCOM, players will travel through a strange world in the company of friends, where they will have to face unique enemies and use a whole arsenal of items and techniques to eliminate threats and restore order to a planet in crisis. You can also play fun (and relaxing!) mini-games with a friend to take your friendship to the next level, use the Wardrobe to dress up and customize your appearance, meet charismatic companions, and much more. Enjoy an adventure without borders!

Something worth mentioning is that this anime-style third-person shooter is quite related to colors, so players will have to defeat enemies that have the same tone as theirs. In fact, users can change their color depending on certain obstacles in order to succeed in cooperative or competitive competition.

A release date has not been confirmed, but users can already put it on their wish list to Ps4, Ps5, Steam and Epic Games Store.

Editor’s note: This game is interesting, but I feel like it’s another kind of Splatoon clone even though it doesn’t involve painting the enemy’s base. We’ll see if in the end it manages to establish itself as a decent product, and if it lasts like other Free to Plays.