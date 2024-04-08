The renowned Mexican film, theater and television actor Ernesto Gómez Cruz, died at 90 years of age. During his artistic career He participated in acclaimed films such as “Hell”, “Herod's Law”, “The Caiphans”, “The Alley of Miracles”, “The Empire of Fortune” and many more. Winner of seven Silver Ariel Awards in the categories “Best Actor” and “Best Male Co-Acting”, as well as a Gold Ariel, in tribute and recognition to his person and career. His death occurred last Saturday morning at the Álvaro Obregón Hospital, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office, Mexico City.

In an interview with several media outlets outside a funeral home south of CDMX, Mrs. Virginia Gómez announced the cause of the death of her father Ernesto Gómez Cruz; the veteran actor had senile dementia and suddenly he didn't want to eat. However, what caused his death was a bacteria in his kidneys. “He had kidney problems for several years and the bacteria he had was never detected, so, He got sick all the time, every month, every 15 days, that meant a deterioration of his body.“. Likewise, he mentioned that his father had no longer walked for some time.

The remains of the first actor Ernesto Gómez Cruz were cremated. His daughter Virginia will have his ashes for a time in her home and subsequently, fulfilling the last will of their father, they will be scattered in their native Veracruz, Mexico. “Very proud of him, of the actor he was, of his movies, his plays and that he was a great father and a great grandfather.”

Regarding the last moments of the actor Ernesto Gómez Cruz, died in the arms of his daughter Virginia while he was praying to her, “it was when he decided to leave, I don't know what he was clinging to, but it was difficult for him to leave, the fact of being in a hospital, intubated, is difficult, so, when you talk to him, there is nothing that holds you here “I think he decided to leave. He liked to work, but if his job is to use his memory… what was failing him was his memory.” Furthermore, he said that the actor died with dignity: “he lacked nothing, there were no excesses, there was not much work, he had his pension, we were there with him.”

In 2019 Ernesto Gomez Cruz He retired from the stage. In an interview for Notimex mentioned that Due to the loss of memory and visual faculties, he could no longer retain dialogues and carry out his daily life.. The actor said he lived “in a terrible and crushing loneliness”, which had him “waiting for the end of my days”, although if a new project arose, “I will gladly be one of the first to sign up, although at this rate I only hope for death, that is sure to come.”