A mother and her son, both of Colombian nationality, were found dead inside a luxurious hotel in Valencia, Spain. After analysis by the authorities, the cause of death was confirmed.

They entered the 29-story hotel, located on Cortes Valencianas Avenue, on August 30. However, they did not leave their room, an aspect that caused surprise among the staff.

On September 1, after knocking several times on the door of room 705, the employees entered and found that they were dead. The son, 25 years old and who had a mental disability, was lying on the bed. His mother, 54, was on the ground, “at the young man’s feet,” according to the local media. I raised.

Since then, a substance that was in the place was analyzed, along with some drinks, such as water and yogurt. It was also investigated whether they were on vacation in Spain or resided in the country.

They confirm the cause of death of Colombians in a hotel in Spain

The Scientific Police concluded that died poisoned. The woman allegedly poisoned her son “with a toxic substance mixed in the porridge,” according to the local media. The Provinces after the authorities’ report.

Hotel in Valencia, Spain, where two dead Colombians were found.

The young man would have consumed a greater amount of the substance, since he had traces of vomit and blood on his face. His mother ingested the same poison.

She was identified as a Colombian psychologist who lived in Spain several years ago. The Police established that he had “the habit” of taking trips with his son, therefore, the father had not suspected anything, according to the aforementioned newspaper.

It was ruled out that another person was involved, since the security cameras only captured them both when they entered the room and did not come out again. They apparently died the same day when they checked into the hotel.

The case has been classified as a possible altruistic filicide. This is the name given to homicides committed by parents against their children “as a form of protection”, believing that in this way they will “relieve suffering”, explains Diana Cárdenas, master in psychology, in a scientific article in the magazine Legal Medicine of Costa Rica.

Authorities found the bodies on September 1.

No letter or other element was found in the room that would reveal the motive for the crime. The authorities continue the analyzes to establish exactly the type of substance they ingested.

