Shocked. This is how the world of wrestling is after the sudden death of Bray Wyatt, one of the stars of WWE, this August 24, 2023. The news was released by his great friend Triple H, who could not hide his pain at the loss of the superstar.

“I just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our lifetime member of the WWE family, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away unexpectedly today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect his privacy at this time.”

And within hours of the confirmation of the death, it was known Wyatt’s cause of death.

The cause of death of the WWE legend

Although at first the causes of the fighter’s death were unknown, the truth finally came out: Bray Wyatt died of a heart attack, as announced by Sean Sapp, an experienced wrestling reporter.

“I have been given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) contracted Covid, which exacerbated his heart problems. There were many positive developments towards his return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away”, he wrote on his ‘X’ account.

I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today I suffered a heart attack and passed away. —Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023

The death of ‘The Fiend’ occurred only one day after the death of Terry Funk, 79, another fighter who stood out in the 80s and 90s.

