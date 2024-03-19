The Colombian triathlon does not emerge from the consternationr the death of Jorge Zambrano Tolea Valle del Cauca athlete who lost his life in the middle of the development of the Sunday day of the Xseries Tri Fest Sai 2024 competition, in San Andrés.

According to the information known so far, Zambrano was one of the participants in the standard group of the competition, which left Johnny Cay before 8 am. The man, who worked as a surveyor, would have died when I competed in the swimming round.

After what happened, on the same Sunday the Colombian Triathlon Federation, in a joint statement with the organizing firm Xportiva, regretted what happened, expressed its condolences to the loved ones and announced its collaboration for the relevant investigations.

And now, in the last hours, Liz Dayan Clavijo, Zambrano's partner, revealed new details after knowing the result of the autopsy. Likewise, he announced that delegates from the Attorney General's Office are already carrying out the investigation into what happened.

Jorge Zambrano Tole's wife speaks

Triathlon swimming competition map. Photo:Xportiva. Share

In a recording, Clavijo indicated that he traveled to San Andres and this Monday he was able to recognize Zambrano's body. Furthermore, he assured that he has been able to speak with several of the participants in the competition and that, in his opinion, the event would not have had all the expected guarantees.

“These are very painful moments for my family.but in part all this has been increased by the entire situation of negligence that we have experienced on the part of the company and the federation, my husband was a member…”, Clavijo stated at the outset.

“Have the testimony of approximately 35 people who participated in the competition and who have kindly sent me audios and left me their contacts, because this process already has a case in the Prosecutor's Office, where they tell me about everything that was missing in the competition (sic),” he added.

According to the woman, Zambrano would not have been found a short distance from the finishing point, as was preliminarily assumed. In fact, as she has maintained in her complaint, the place did not have the equipment required for optimal care.

“No one from Xportiva attended to my husband because there was no one from the company on the shore. I had the opportunity to speak with the people who revived him, and they were people apart from the organization. There was no defibrillator, there was no type of element to provide carethere was a first aid kit with things for scrapes, that was the only thing there was,” Clavijo denounced.

Share Liz D. Clavijo, wife of Jorge Zambrano. Photo:Social networks

In her story, the woman reaffirmed based on witness testimonies that her husband's body was found floating.

“According to people who were at the scene, they found my husband already floating, very far from where the swimmers had arrived. They rescued him in a kayak. Those who saw him explained to me that those who pulled him out of the sea were people who were not doing anything part of the organization of the event, They even dropped it to bring it to the shorewhere they gave him primary care,” he stated.

The woman revealed that she already knew the result of the autopsy and that this Monday she met with the deputy prosecutor of the case.

“My husband was the father of a one-year-old son. He was happy to come to a sports competition, but this became more of a survival competition. I want them to thoroughly investigate what happened,” she said.

“According to the autopsy, he died from drowning”he emphasized.

The organizers' statement

In their official statement, the Triathlon Federation and Xportiva expressed: “We are working closely with local authorities to gain clarity on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.“.

EL TIEMPO tried to establish communication with the organizers of the event, but at the time of this publication it had not received a response.

More news

LAST NEWS