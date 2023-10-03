Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp (who played Regina George in the Broadway musical) are set to star in the cast. The Broadway musical adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy is coming to the screen via paramountwhich plans its debut in Paramount+.

Mean Girls, both the original film and the musical, follow teenager Cady Heron, who moves from Africa with her scientist parents to suburban Illinois, where she becomes embroiled in the dynamics of the social hierarchy of her new high school. She joins a popular group known as The Plastics. Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams starred in the original film, which grossed $128 million at the global box office and has since achieved cult teen movie status. Rice will play Cady, a character originally played by Lohan, while Rapp will reprise her role as Regina (played by McAdams in the film). Cravalho will play Janis and Spivey will play Damien, originally played by Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese, respectively.

Lorne Michaels will return as a producer along with the screenwriter and original star of Mean Girls, Tina Fey, who wrote the script for the Broadway show. Fey will also write the screenplay for the musical film, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are slated to direct.

Rice, represented by WME and Sloane Offer, is known for her role in the films Spider-Man by Tom Holland, with recent credits including Mare of Easttown and the movie Netflix Senior Year.

Cravalho is known for her role in animation Moanawith upcoming credits including the film Hulu Crush and the movie amazon The Power. It can currently be seen at Darby of the Dead of Hulu and is represented by Gersh, Stagecoach and Goodman Genow.

Spivey has been one of Broadway’s biggest recent hits for his role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop.

Rapp, represented by Immersive Management, WME and Interscope, is known for her on-screen work in the comedy HBO Max of Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girlsand their recently released EP Everything to Everyone.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

