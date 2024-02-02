This day has been one of surprises for those who are waiting for the Sonic 3 The Movie project, the third part of these live action films of the blue hedgehog. SEGA, which handle an alternate story to what we know in video games that also do not have such an established plot line. The first of the trailers told us that there is already a logo, which represents the two main characters of the story, and the other news is what everyone wanted to hear, that is precisely the return of Jim Carrey to the screen.

However, there are new additions to the cast of actors, either with their voice or presence as is in the film, confirming Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández and Jorma Taccone, as those talents that will bring more of the lore to this story. It has not been mentioned until now who will provide the dubbing for Shadowbut it is possible that he is among the male talents seen here, or that the advertisement is made independently with someone better known in the industry.

Within this selection there are two theories, the first that Krysten Ritterwho previously played Jessica Jones in Marvel's Jessica Jones and Jane Margolis in Breaking Bad could lend his voice to Rouge The Bat, which must come out yes or yes due to the context of the plot. The second relates to the young Alyla Brownewho is at the ideal age to play Maria Robotnikthe trigger for Gerald Robotnik turn evil and launch the Shadow project against humanity.

This is the synopsis that has been rumored until today:

Directed by regular Jeff Fowler, this third installment of the cinematic adventures of Sega's speedy blue hero finds the entire Donut family traveling to Egypt, where Sonic encounters a pink hedgehog who claims to predict the future, while Robotnik returns from hell. and awaken a new rival, Shadow the Hedgehog.

Remember that Sonic 3 The Movie premieres on December 20th in theaters.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It is a fact that it will be the most important film of the year in terms of video games, since basically there are not many competitors this 2024, last year was stardom for Mario. Then, it will be Shadow's time to shine in the movies just like he will in the Sonic Generations remaster.