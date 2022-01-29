After the waters have calmed down regarding Rayados de Monterrey’s interest in the player from Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Alexis VegaIn the last week before the closing of the winter transfer market for Clausura 2022, the Monterrey team once again reactivated their interest in the footballer.
And it is that the serious injury that will leave at least six months outside Duvan Vergara, has the Northern board concerned about the performance of their team in the Club World Cup and the remainder of the local tournament.
In this case, Alexis Vega It is the perfect reinforcement that they want, but the board of directors of the Sacred Flock does not want to give in, because they want to obtain the renewal of the player who ends his contract in December 2022 and that he becomes a fundamental piece to fulfill his sporting objectives.
With the situation of the Colombian player’s injury and the closing of the transfer market on February 1, the gang’s board would increase the offer on the footballer’s table so that he does not renew and put pressure on the board.
And it is that according to information from the newspaper RECORD, scratched would have put on the table around $13 million to Vega in a contract for four years, a very powerful reason in which Guadalajara could not retain the player, since the attacker is currently well below these figures both in the agreement and in salary, for which reason the high command of the Guadalajara team continues to worry. due to serious financial problems.
“The Gang would pay up to 13 million dollars in four years, three times what Alexis earns today. Franco himself highlights that the player is not convinced that he will continue in the ranks of the Sacred Flock and his representative, Alex López and Ricardo Peláez, are still in the dispute to know what will happen to what will be the future of the also national team, “he wrote The Sniper.
