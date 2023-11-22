As is already known, starting this year it has been celebrated in United States and Japan events known as Nintendo Live, in which activations of the company’s new games are carried out, these are tested by fans and also the press who take a walk through the site. There has been a very good reception there, so in the month of January there will be another one in tokyoand details have been given about the activities that will take place.

First of all, this will take place on January 20 and 21, 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight. And of course, the company’s competitive games will be on display, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 3. They have become a trend due to their balanced levels of fun and also technical, so the best users of these games are invited to participate for prizes from the owners of the games. Mario.

But this is not all, since as in previous iterations, there will be special orchestral concerts by The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon 3, each with the most popular musical themes that fans have liked throughout history. However, they will not be as long-lived as they once were. Symphony of The Goddessesa concert tour that until now has not given new tours in the world.

To finish with a flourish are the two big surprises of the event. The first is that a demo of neither more nor less than Princess Peach Showtime! one of the games that is shaping up to become the most anticipated of switch in 2024. The second is that Charles Martinet will be present at the place, this to have coexistence with the fans, take photos, say some classic lines of Mario and fulfill the work of ambassador of his character.

With all this, fans will definitely want to visit Japan in January.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor’s note: It’s sad that we don’t have any of that in Latin America, but it seems that at least these events will continue to take place in the United States, so there are people who can go there to spend a relaxing day. Of course, people who have a lot of money and time.