The world of cosplay has become one of the most popular, since more and more people dedicate themselves to creating their own costumes to bring to life the most iconic characters in pop culture. And now, a new study reveals which are the 10 most popular within the theme of superheroes, it does not distinguish protagonists or villains.

This investigation was carried out by the online gaming platform Heart’s Land, examining more than 150 characters and divided them into four groups: superheroes and villains, anime, game and movie characters. This was seen on Instagram, combined with the hashtags cosplay and costume to determine which ones are appearing the most online.

Here the result:

1.- harley quinn

2.- Spider-Man

3.- Batman

4.- Joker

5.- Wonder Woman

6.- Deadpool

7.- Poison Ivy

8.- Catwoman

9.- Captain America

10.- Loki

Although it may seem strange, the popularity of DC is much greater than that of Marvel in cosplay, this despite the fact that the brand has not managed to engage correctly with the public in the cinema. And now, his name may be redeemed when the new film of Flashsince it is committed to a multiverse that will lead to Superman legacy.

Via: Heart’s Land

Editor’s note: It’s partly not so surprising that Harley Quinn tops the list, after all she’s quite a beloved character who’s part of the Batman franchise and now Joker in the upcoming movie next year. Of course, seeing Loki did not expect it